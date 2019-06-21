COLUMBUS — Robert Otto Schopis, age 97, of Columbus and formerly of Gallipolis, died Wednesday evening June 19, 2019 in Columbus. Born September 17, 1921 in Newark, New Jersey. He was the son of the late Otto and Rose Garkowski Schopis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a daughter, Barbara Bell.

Bob was a graduate of St. Benedict Prep School, and received a B.S degree from Seaton Hall in 1950. A World War II Veteran he served in the United States Marine Corp with service in the South Pacific. He retired from Stauffer Chemical where he worked for many years as a chemist and in quality control. He was Master of Cub Scout Pack 204 and Boy Scout Troop 200. He was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church, and a life- long railroad enthusiast and master model builder.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ellen R. Beckerman Schopis, 5 children, Robert (Susan) Schopis Jr, Paul (Paula) Schopis, William, Mark (Erin O'Rourke) Schopis, Mary (Kevin) Morris, along with 9 grandchildren, Bryan, Seth, Beth, Joel, Katy, Michael, Tyler, Christopher and Nicholas, 2 great grandchildren, Anthony and Samuel and by a sister, Rosemary Schopis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday June 25, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Hamm officiating. Burial will follow in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. Visitation will conclude with a Rosary Service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum, PO. Box 1217 Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

