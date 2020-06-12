Robert Staten

POMEROY — Robert E. Staten, 77, of Pomeroy, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Pomeroy.

Born Nov. 27, 1942, in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son of the late Basil and Ethel Collins Staten. Bob was a retired from Liberty Casting in Delaware, a member of the Ash Street Church in Middleport, and loved boating on the Ohio River.

He is survived by his fiancé, Janet Bailey; two sisters, Carol Murphy and Linda Dillow; two brothers, Jim and Steven Staten; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanie Davis and Debra Eggers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15 at the Ash Street Church in Middleport with Pastor Mark Morrow officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 16, at the Buchanan Chapel Cemetery in Zelda, Kentucky.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

