SYRACUSE — Robert Milton Varian, 86, of Syracuse, passed away, at 5:57 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his residence.

Born June 2, 1933 in East Liverpool, he was the son of the late Robert Harry and Elva Pickens Varian. He was a former Syracuse Village Marshal and served as a deputy sheriff under Sheriff Hartenbach and Sheriff Proffitt. He also was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Kyger Creek Power Plant as a master electrician.

He is survived by his grandchildren, J.P. Varian, of Gallipolis, and Curtis (Ashley) Varian, of Syracuse, and a granddaughter, Taylor Nicole Varian.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Maxine Varian, whom he married on October 13, 1953 in Syracuse, and preceded him in death on April 8, 2017, and his son, Robert Joseph Varian.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Letart Falls Cemetery with Pastor Rod Walker officiating. Military honors will be provided. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.