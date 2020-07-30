1/
Robert Wilson
{ "" }
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Robert Anderson Wilson, 41, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Monday, July 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will follow visitation, with Pastor Jordan Decker and Pastor Joseph Godwin officiating. Burial will be in the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, for those considering an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses: Wilcoxen Funeral Home, 2226 Jackson Avenue, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
