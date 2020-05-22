Robert Young
REEDSVILLE — Robert Lee Young, 77, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens, Ohio. He was born June 9, 1942, in Meigs County, Ohio, son of the late Olen and Josephine Barnhart Young. Robert was a 1959 graduate of Eastern High School and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War Era. He is survived by two daughters, Amy and Donald Swatzel and Angie and Troy Rigsby; four grandchildren, Erin Swatzel, Dillon Swatzel, Maddie Rigsby and Peyton Rigsby; a sister, Judy Weber; and two brothers, Ray Young and Larry Young. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Grant Young. At Robert's request, he will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
