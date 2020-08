CROWN CITY — Robin June Nichols, 62, of Crown City, died Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.