Rolland "Sunny" Gibbs

Service Information
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV
25260
(304)-773-5561
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LETART, W.Va. — Rolland "Sunny" Clifford Gibbs, 77, of Letart, W.Va. died on May 23, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital, following a long illness.

The service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. with Pastors Brian May and Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart. Military honors will be provided by V.F.W Post #9926 Mason, American Legion Post #140 New Haven, W.Va., and V.F.W Post # 0039 Pomeroy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.