POMEROY — Rollie Douglas Stewart, 74, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport, Ohio, after an extended stay. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan. He loved his family and his dogs. Rollie was born on January 15, 1946, to Ross Edgar and Harriet Elizabeth "Tibby" Hubbard Stewart. He retired from Meigs Mine #31, where he has worked for 26 years. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Pyles Stewart; children, Lori (Dallas Sayre) Kimes, Rollie "Doug" (Misty Kleber) Stewart II; step-daughter, Suzanne (Jeremy) House; grandchildren, Ashliegh (Delaynie Potts) Kimes, Justin Kimes, Dylan Stewart and Chase Stewart; step-grandchildren, Carter House, Bennett House, Rowan House and Cole House; sisters and brothers, Dolly Woods, Robert (Dorothy) Stewart, Virginia Davis and Roger (Elaine) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ross Stewart Jr. and Rudy Stewart. Private services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later time.



