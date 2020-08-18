BIDWELL — Roma G. (Reynolds) Ward, 76, Bidwell, passed away August 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born September 10, 1943 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Edward G. H. Reynolds and Laurine Celcus Reynolds. She retired from Gallia County Local Schools in 2013 after 37 years of doing what she loved, feeding children. She was the definition of a "genuine" person. She was strong in her faith for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, strong in her love for her family and strong in her love for people, her church and church family. Truly a Proverbs 31 woman.

Roma is survived by her husband Malcolm H. Ward whom she married October 8, 1962; their sons, Jeffery M. (Lisa) Ward and Carl E. Ward, both of Bidwell; grandchildren: Jeffery Scot (Brittany) Ward, Addison, Jenna Brooke Ward, Tyler Raymond Ward, both of Bidwell; great-grandchildren, Harper Brooke Ward and Avery Sloane Ward both of Addison; a host of dear friends and "extended" family, as well as the church family she cherished.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, William A. (Donna) Reynolds and Gary R. (Ruby) Reynolds.

"But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things will be added unto you", Matthew 6:33

It is how she lived. It is how she loved.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at White Oak Baptist Church, 1555 Nibert Road, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 with Reverend Roy "Mike" Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church Thursday, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

In lieu of donations, the family requested that you consider a donation to Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mccoymoore.com