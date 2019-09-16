GALLIPOLIS — Ronald L. "Ronnie-Pappy" Angel, 70, of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence.

Ronnie was born on November 15, 1948 in Gallia County, son of the late Ralph and Gladys Stewart Angel. He retired from GKN and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Apostolic Life Cathedral in Huntington, West Virginia, and was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School in 1968. Ronald was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

Ronnie was married to Joanna F. Ballard Angel in 1970 and she survives him along with a son Chad Angel of Gallipolis; two granddaughters, Keeley (Blake Childers) Powell-Childers of Gallipolis, and Macy (Brandon) Dingess of Huntington, West Virginia; three great grandchildren, Keaton Powell, Kaison Childers, and Peyton Dingess; one brother, Kevin (Anna) Angel of Crown City; and a sister-in-law, Romona Lane of Crown City. Ronnie was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Dawn Angel Powell; a brother, Johnny Angel; and his parents.

The funeral service for Ronnie will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home, with Pastor Edwin S. Harper officiating, with his burial following in Providence Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1–3 p.m. There will be full military rites given to Ronald L. Angel at the cemetery on Wednesday by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.