GALLIPOLIS – Ronald K. Nicholas, 77, of Gallipolis, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at home. He was born August 21, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Homer Turley Nicholas and Leon Nicholas Scarberry.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Barbara K. (Belville) Nicholas, whom he married on July 15, 1961, in Waterloo; two children: Keith (Lisa) Nicholas, of Tucson, Ariz. and Kevin (Jamie) Nicholas, of Gallipolis; and four grandchildren, Rachael Nicholas, Morgantown, W.Va., Brenna Nicholas, Tucson and Lyndsey and Logan Nicholas, of Gallipolis.

Ron is also survived by one brother Gary (Grace) Scarberry, of Huntington; his father-in-law Carter Belville, of Gallipolis; sister-in-law Ardella Belville, of Waterloo; very special and dear friends Alfred and Phyllis Holley; several nieces and nephews; and a host of many friends.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brothers Billie, Kerman, Herman, and Bob Nicholas; his stepfather Andrew Scarberry; mother-in-law Darlene Belville; and brother-in-law Philip Belville.

Ron was an ordained Baptist minister for 54 years and served as a volunteer chaplain for 15 years at Holzer Hospital. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church in Gallipolis the past several years. He retired after 31 years teaching school in Lawrence County and also served as the administrator of Project Hope in Gallipolis City Schools. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967 and a Master of Arts in 1972.

A private funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, with Rev. Alfred Holley and Pastor Aaron Young officiating. The service can be viewed live on the Willis Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gideons International. Pallbearers will be Keith Nicholas, Kevin Nicholas, Logan Nicholas, Gregory Belville, Shawn Belville, and Shannon Belville. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Provens, Richard Mahan, Eric Davidson, and Marc Sarrett. A very special thank you to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Ron these past few weeks.

"For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain" (Philippians 1:21).

