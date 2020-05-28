Rosalie McDade
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEON, W.Va. — Rosalie May McDade, 73, of Leon, W.Va., passed away May 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Bethel Church Cemetery in Leon, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. Friends may visit the family at the cemetery from noon-1 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed. Face masks are recommended to protect the elderly. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deal Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1401 Kanawha St
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-6000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved