Rosanna Manley

MIDDLEPORT — Rosanna Faye Fry Manley, 88, of Middleport, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Rosanna was born on February 9, 1932 in Maggie, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Riley and Zula (Lieving) Fry. Rosanna married Clifford "Rooster" Manley on January 6, 1951 and began her career as a homemaker and mother of Catherine Ann, Toney Warren, John Jefferson and Cynthia Marie.

While being a homemaker and wife, Rosanna found time to work for awhile at McClure's Restaurant in Middleport. After losing her husband and raising her children, she worked at the Blue Streak Cab Company as a dispatcher. She enjoyed her coworkers and sending people on their way. Her church of choice was the Middleport Church of Christ where she was a member and faithfully attended. Rosanna was a highly talented seamstress. She stitched many a quilt, crocheted tons of beautiful afghans, made tiny little Barbie clothes, embroidered all kinds of things, worked lots of word search puzzles and still found time to play bingo.

On of Rosanna's favorite places to visit the past twenty plus years was the Meigs County Senior Center. This was her home away from home and her second family. Rosanna received the Meigs County 2018 Senior Citizen of the Year award.

In addition to her parents, Rosanna was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Toney Warren Manley and her sister, Evalee Wolfe.

She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Harold) Elliott of Racine; son, John (Tina) Manley of Laurelville, Ohio and daughter, Cynthia Hartenbach of Middleport, Ohio; grandchildren, Mandy (Dan) Morris of Elmira, Michigan, Frakie Elliott of Pomeroy, Ohio, Shauna (Andrew) See of Clemson, South Carolina, Rachel (Johnnie) Wamsley of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Anna Marie (Jean) Pierre of Middleport, Ohio, Kayla (Jason) England of Pickerington, Ohio, Dylan (Brianna) Manley of Columbus, Ohio and Michael Oliver of Wellston, Ohio; great grandchildren, Cody Morris, Ashley (Caleb) Tomes, Haidyn Elliot, Kylie (Zach) Cross, Vail See, Benjamin and Theo Wamsley and Hayley Oliver; great great grandchildren, Serenity Tomes and Zoey Cross; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Al Hartson officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the place she loved to visit, the Meigs County Senior Citizens Center, so others will have the opportunity to enjoy it as she did.