BIDWELL — Rosealee Houck DeLille, 84, of Bidwell, went home to be her Lord and Savior on March 7, 2020 at Four Winds Nursing Home in Jackson.

She was born on October 20, 1935 in Crown City, daughter of the late Roscoe and Hazel Moore Houck. Rosealee was a member of the Rodney United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and for twenty plus years was the co-owner and operator of DeLille's Malt Shoppe in Rodney.

Rosealee married her sweetheart Maurice Raymond DeLille in 1954. They shared sixty-six blessed years together. In addition to her husband Rosealee is survived by her three children, Michael DeLille of Rodney, Robin (Ed) Caudill of Bidwell and Kindra (Ron) Robbins of Florence, Kentucky; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; a brother Ray (Elsie) Houck of Sebring, Florida.

The funeral service for Rosealee will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Hines officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

