VALDOSTA, Georgia — Rosemary Faith Campa, 87, of Valdosta, Georgia, passed away on December 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Born in the majestic hills of Paradise, W.Va., on April 21, 1932, daughter of Martin and Elsie Polcyn, one of 13 children. Rosemary resided in the Valdosta area for almost 47 years. She was married to Dr. Jose C. Campa on April 30th, 1955. She was a registered nurse for over 60 years. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church of Valdosta. Her favorite past times were fishing for freshwater largemouth bass and saltwater flounder.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Dr. Jose C. Campa and grandson Zach Campa. She is survived by her children and children-in-law. Francisca and Raymond DeVogt, Angelica and the late Thomas Francis, MD, Carmina and James Goss, Jose and Donna Campa, Martin Campa and Jami Lacey, Pablo and Marilois Campa. Grandchildren, Heath Bentley, Heather Taylor, Jake Bentley, Raymond DeVogt Jr., Tara DeVogt, Cody DeVogt, Chris Bennett, Brooke Perry, Grace Perry, Carmen Perry, Nicole Goss Delaney, Erica Goss Huynh, Lisa Goss Lane, Jaimie Goss Harris, Victoria Goss, Rachael Goss, Adam Goss, Isabel Campa, Coco Campa, Hailey Ryan, Jered Campa, Frances Campa, Amory Campa. Nine great grandchildren.

Brothers and sisters are Edward (Laura) Polcyn, the late Phyllis (the late Tom) Rhule, the late Donald (Dorothy) Polcyn, the late Sally (the late Bob) Ellis, John (Marilyn) Polcyn, Virginia (Robert) Donnett, Margie (Kenneth) Johnson, Carol (the late Eugene) Zelechowski, the late Mi-chael (Karen) Polcyn, the late James Polcyn, Robert Polcyn, and Daniel (Deborah) Polcyn.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, vigil at 5 p.m, visitation 5:30-7 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. A private memorial service will take place on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the . Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.