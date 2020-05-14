Rosemary Sands
GALLIPOLIS — Rosemary Sands, 69, of Gallipolis, passed away, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Emergency Department. Born March 13, 1951 in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of the late Ernie and Marcella Louis Campbell Phillips. She worked for The Bridges day camp. She is survived by her daughters, Christine and Jennifer Phillips. Special friends, Carolyn Wilt, Ruth Halley, and Jackie Smith. Her caregivers at Buckeye Community Services also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Herbert Sands, her sisters, Doris Montgomery, Florence Short, and Betty Phillips, brothers, Joe Short, Donald Phillips, James Phillips, Lester Phillips, Blackey Phillips. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and CDC guidelines, a private graveside services will be held in the Centenary Cemetery, with Pastor Joe Bowers officiating. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
