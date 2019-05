ST. AUGUSTINE — Roy Howell, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Community Hospice Bailey Center in St. Augustine, Florida. He was formerly of Meigs County.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Rob Barber officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocksprings Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.