RIPLEY — Russell Ray Casto, 80, of Ripley, W.Va., died June 1, 2019 at his home following a brief illness.
Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Casto Funeral Home with Pastors Jack Miller and Matt Ash officiating. Burial will military honors will be provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard in Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. I.O.O.F. service will be held at 8 p.m., June 3, 2019 at the funeral home following the visitation.