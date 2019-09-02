GALLIPOLIS — Russell Eugene Fellure, 74, of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, as a result of a tragic ATV accident on his farm.

Russell was born on October 15. 1944 in Gallia County to the late Irvin and Cassie Sheets Fellure. Russell was a graduate of Hannan Trace High School. After graduation, he was employed at Holzer Hospital in the Maintenance Department. Then, he went to work for Baker and Hickey Construction for a few years, working in Gallia County and then in Columbus, Ohio. In 1968, he began work for Goodyear/Shell/M&G in Apple Grove, West Virginia. He retired from there with over 30 years of service as a Production Co-coordinator in 1998. He then retired to his farm. He liked to keep his yard and fields immaculate and help neighbors throughout the neighborhood. He was an avid woodworker and hunter for several years.

Russell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Allison Fellure; brother, Harry Lee Fellure; sisters, Lillia Haner and Bernice Stowers; sister-in-law, Jean Allison Gillespie; and brothers-in-law, Ronnie Allison and Ralph Hutchinson. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

In addition to Russell's parents, Russell was preceded in death by brothers, Howard, Lewis, and Terry Dean; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Myron Sheets and Dorothy and Noah Dale Houck; brothers-in-law, Wendell Haner and Walt Stowers; sisters-in-law, Bernice Houck and Dorothy Perkins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Miriam Allison; brother-in-law, Carl Gillespie; and sisters-in-law, Ruthie Allison and Susie Hutchinson.

The funeral service for Russell will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at The First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Matt Llewellyn and Pastor Gene Harmon officiating. Interment service will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the church. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Elmer Parsons, Ralph Hutchinson, Bob Schaeffing, Dr. Mark Walker, Roger Boster, Lawrence Burdell, Curtis Shinn, and Kevin Sears.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to The First Church of the Nazarene Music Department, 1110 First Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

