SYRACUSE — Ruth E. Crouch, 99, of Syracuse and formerly of Acme, West Virginia, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, March 28, 2019, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She is greatly loved and will be missed by all that knew her.

She attended the Ash Street Church in Middleport and Asbury United Methodist in Syracuse and loved everyone, especially teaching Sunday School to teenagers.

She was an art teacher at Dekota and Acme Elementary Schools in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, and worked at and retired from the Treasurer's office in Meigs County.

She is preceded in death by her husband, W. Harold Crouch; father and mother, John C. and Ethel Griffith Ferrell; brothers and sisters; daughter, T. June Kincaid; son, H. Randy Crouch.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Mark) Morrow; grandsons, J. Matthew (Aimee) Morrow, Nathan (Jessica) Kincaid and John Kincaid; great grandchildren, Hap and Madison Morrow and Hannah and Wesley Kincaid; also several nieces and nephews and a loving church family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Mark Morrow officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. the Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, W.Va.

