GALLIPOLIS — Ruth A. Goody, 79, of Gallipolis passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell.

Born on November 19, 1939 in Gallia County, Ruth was the daughter of the late Bernard and Zettie Ward. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Ward; sister, Louise Hayman; and son, Joe Jones.

Ruth is survived by a brother, Jim (Vicky) Ward; children, Sharon Davis, Linda (Bob) White, Judy Northup, Rick (Terri) Jones, and Marty Jones; seventeen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

According to Ruth's wishes, there will be no services; her body will be donated to Ohio State University Division of Anatomy. The family wishes to express a very special thank you to the Staff of Abbyshire Place and Heartland Hospice for making her last days comfortable. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family.