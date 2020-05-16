Ruth Runyon
1935 - 2020
GALLIPOLIS — Ruth E. Runyon, 85, Gallipolis, passed away peacefully Thursday May 14, 2020 in the Holzer Senior Care Facility, Bidwell. The daughter of the late Lee Roy and Opal (Gearls) Ferrell, she was born April 9, 1935 at Majestic, Kentucky. Ruth spent her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse retiring after twenty-three years of service. She was a member of OES #283, Gallipolis Chapter. She is survived by two sons: Lawthie (Kim) Ward, Jr., Gallipolis and Leland (Cheryl) Ward, Clearwater, Florida along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters: Anna (Robert) Blanton, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Joy (Earl) Reynolds, Milan, Michigan and Janet Runyon, Gallipolis; brothers: Joseph H. Ferrell, Vinton; Jerry L. Ferrell, Okeechobee, Florida and Henry K. (Darlene) Ferrell, Bidwell, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Lawthie Ward, Sr. and James C. Runyon; son, Larry A. Ward; daughter, Linda A. Stover; brother, Leland C. Ferrell and sister, Vivian A. Ward. Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Vinton. There will be no visitation. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, is honored to serve the Ward Family. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccoymoore.com

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
