COLUMBUS — Ruth C. Simpson, age 95, formerly of Racine, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus after a recent fall in early April and a courageous battle with complications from the COVID-19 virus. Born Oct. 5, 1924, she was the daughter of Curtis and Gretta (Shain) Carnahan and had lived in Racine her entire life. After graduation from Racine High School, she began working at the Meigs County Extension office in Pomeroy followed by several years at Goesslers Jewelry Store in Pomeroy. Next, she worked at the Racine Home Bank and retired from the Home National Bank in Racine, after many years of service. She was a lifetime and devoted member of the Bethany United Methodist Church of Racine, where she was an active participant in their Sonshine Circle. She also followed the footsteps of her mother and sister who both were pianists at that church during their lifetime association with the church and Ruth later became the organist for the church and continued in that capacity until just a few months ago. She enjoyed cooking but her primary hobby was sewing which provided much enjoyment and especially creating quilt blocks and the assembly of those into a final quilt product. She also liked working smaller sewing projects as well and was still doing those daily until her recent fall and hospitalization. Ruth was a kind, thoughtful, caring, generous and compassionate person who will be sadly missed by family and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, George (Lavinia, Laughlin) Simpson; husband, James E. (Jim) Simpson who unexpectedly passed away at age 49 in 1971; sister, Mildred Carnahan of Racine; and sister-in-law, Marian (Simpson) Bell of Columbus. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen (Pete) and Mary Simpson of Columbus; niece, Alicia (Greg) Hutt of Pataskala Ohio; several cousins, close friends and special friend and neighbor, Lillian Hayman. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and C.D.C. guidelines, private family services will be held at Cremeens-King Funeral Home in Racine. Interment will be in Letart Falls Cemetery.



