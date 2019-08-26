BIDWELL — Ryan Douglas Browning, 44, of Bidwell, gained his wings and went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Ryan was a self-employed mason, completing most of his work with D & W Homes. He had been an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. Some of his best days were spent in the woods. He delighted in making an annual trip to South Dakota with his cousin and best friend, Mat Toler, to pheasant hunt. Ryan attended North Gallia High School and was proud to be a graduate of the first class at River Valley High School (Class of 1993), where he served as the student body vice-president. He was a member of Campaign Free Will Baptist Church and attended White Oak Baptist Church before his health prevented him from doing so.

Ryan fiercely loved his family and loved spending time and making memories with his most precious gifts, his children and grandchildren. He was their protector and now continues to fill that role from Heaven. He was known for his quick wit and his ability to make everyone laugh. He had an infectious smile and a kind compassionate spirit. He was a gentle giant, a big man with a heart to match. He was there for everyone; a go-to guy for so many. He fought a courageous battle, but his body would not allow him to continue. On Friday, he not only gained his wings, but also the ability to run through the gates of Heaven, free from pain.

Ryan was born December 12, 1974 in Gallipolis, the only son of Donald and Janet (Toler) Browning, who survive him. In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his children; Vincent Michael Gregory (Tesla) Browning, Peyton Alexus Marie (Jacob Robinson) Browning, Baylee Jordan Ryann (Brandon Hale) Browning, and Mason Matthew Alexander Browning. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren; Harper Ryann, Kaelynn, Tatum, Blake, Charleigh, and Paisleigh; his sister and brother-in-law Rochelle (Terry) Halley; his grandmothers, Dorothy Toler and Irene Scroggins; his nieces Alicia Halley and Lilee Polcyn; a special great-aunt, Claribel Hertenstein; and a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends that he loved dearly.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfathers; Andrew Toler and Roscoe Browning and some special great-grandparents; Maurice and Marie Thomas and Hazel Browning.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 29 at 11 a.m. at White Oak Baptist Church, 1555 Nibert Road, Gallipolis, with pastors Carl Ward and Will Luckeydoo co-officiating. Friends and family may call at McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Weatherholt Chapel, 420 First Avenue, Gallipolis, on Wednesday, August 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.