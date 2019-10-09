GALLIPOLIS — Ryan Moore, age 54 of Gallipolis passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

He was born on August 3, 1965 in Gallipolis, son of the late Richard and Virginia Faye O'Neill Moore.

A United States Navy Veteran, Ryan then became an insulator for the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Union Local #80 and a member of the First Church of God.

Ryan is survived by his son, Colby Moore of Augusta, Georgia; four grandchildren Kaydence, Jackson, Autumn and Jordan Moore; two brothers Mike Moore of Gallipolis and Mark (Karla) Moore of Erlanger, Ky.; a niece, Mikaela Moore and a nephew, Brandon Moore.

Memorial Services will be 7 p.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 at the First Church of God with Pastor Paul Voss officiating.

An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.