ATHENS — Samuel A. Eblen, VI, 92, of Athens and formerly of Meigs County, passed away at 4:23 a.m., Wednesday, on May 8, 2019 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Athens Memory Gardens. With Pastor Barry Bolin Officiating. Full military honors provided by the Mason V.F.W. Post 9926. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy.