Sandra K. Wilson
SCOTTOWN — Sandra K. Wilson, 72, of Scottown, passed away July 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 6, 1948 in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late Willie Wilson and Blanche Henderson Wilson.

She was retired from Reliance Motion Control, Inc. and was of the Baptist faith. She was also preceded in death by four sisters; Elsie Hamlin, Hazel Ison, Mable Susie Waddle, Wilma Simpson; and three brothers, Earl Jake Wilson, Fred Wilson, and Glendale Wilson.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Keith L. Wilson, Sr.; one daughter, Barbara (David) Renfroe of Pedro; one son, Keith (Hope) Wilson, Jr. of Scottown; two brothers, Elmer (Valerie) Wilson of Scottown, and Robert Wilson of South Point; two sisters, Shirley (Preston) Rice of Columbus, and Mary Rutherford of South Point; and six grandchildren, Carl Grube, Tyler Wilson, Isabella Wilson, Willow Wilson, Keifer Wilson, and Ranson Wilson.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery, Scottown. Friends may call from noon – 1 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Slack and Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
