UPPER ARLINGTON — It is with a grateful heart that our family celebrates the life of Sarah Rena Tippins Walker, 90, who passed away February 14, 2019 at her home at The Chelsea in Upper Arlington. She was born February 16, 1928 in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late Nancy Thornton Tippins and Joseph Addison Tippins.

Sarah was raised in the Golden Isles area of Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island, Georgia and always possessed an adventurous spirit which included obtaining her airplane pilot license at age 19. She landed her first solo flight on the beach of Cumberland Island, Georgia.

Sarah was educated at Young Harris in Young Harris, Georgia. She met the love of her life, Isom "Ike" Clements Walker, Jr., M.D., while she was a medical receptionist and he was working a summer job as a medical extern before the start of his internship. They married April 30, 1949 and she continued her life of adventure in Cincinnati where Ike was a resident, and then on to Ogden, Utah, where he was an Air Force physician, and then to Savannah, Georgia, as an internist before settling in Gallipolis and the hills of southeastern Ohio. They raised their four children while Ike was an internist with the Holzer Clinic. Sarah was devoted to family and friends and was active in the Gallipolis community before moving to the Columbus area in 2003.

In addition to her husband of 57 years and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Addison Tippins, Jr.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Suzanne) Walker, Gallipolis; Steven (Sarah) Walker, Upper Arlington: Nancy (Michael) Walker Forman, Powell and Paul (Patricia) Walker, Sharpsburg, Georgia. She was extremely proud of her children and their accomplishments. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jessica Haugen, Erin Clausen, Rachael Walker, Kelly Walker, Robert Walker, Lindsay Forman, Kristin Bachelder, David Forman, Michelle Walker, Taylor Walker and Sarah Marie Walker. She was also excited about her great-grandchildren: Anya, Lily, and Kyri Clausen; Ike and Claire Kudlak; Levi Walker, and Hudson Bachelder. In addition, she is survived by her cousins Louise Blue and Pat Brown and her dear friends Thomas Frye, M.D., and Gretchen Mills.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the following for their care of Sarah: Scott Carlson, M.D.; Thomas Archer, M.D.; Adam Weiser, M.D.; Amy Lee, M.D.; Patricia Toohey, M.D.; the staff and caregivers at the Chelsea at First Community Village; National Church Residences aides and hospice staff; and the nursing staff from Options Home Services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Chelsea, 1800 Riverside Drive, Upper Arlington, at 1 p.m., February 23, 2019, with the Reverend Gerald Murphy officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis with the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, 420 First Avenue, Gallipolis in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please think of Sarah flying off in her Cessna airplane over the Golden Isles of Georgia.