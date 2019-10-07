THURMAN — Seaford Marlin Jordan, 82, of Thurman, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence.

Seaford was born on January 21, 1937, in Gallipolis, son of the late Seaford Moses and Easter (Preston) Jordan. He operated Jordan's Gas Service with his brother, Eugene Jordan, for over 40 years, and later operated Jordan Propane for nearly 14 years. He attended Trinity Baptist Church. Seaford was a tremendous musical talent and was a familiar sight in many bands across the area, where he sang and played various stringed instruments. An accomplished high school basketball player, Seaford was proud to have been a member of the 1954-55 Rio Grande High School championship team.

Seaford was proceeded in death by his wife Bonnie, whom he married on April 29, 1961, in Gallipolis. He is survived by daughter Valerie (Bob) Merry of Gallipolis; two sons, Preston (Kim) Jordan of Bidwell and Brett (Holly) Jordan of Yellow Springs; six grandchildren, Bridget (Zach) Waite, Erin (Brandon) Montgomery, Jordan Merry, Kyle (Emily) Jordan, Kaylee Merry and Abby Jordan; five great-grandchildren, Ellie and Sadie Montgomery and Hannah Waite, as well as soon-to-arrive Hank and Maggie Montgomery; two sisters, Maxie Camden and Shirley (Ronnie) Terry; two brothers, Eugene (Jane Ann) and Lonnie (Shirley); and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Gallia County Snack Pack, P.O. Box 169, Gallipolis, OH 45631. Arrangements are under the care of Willis Funeral Home of Gallipolis.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Seaford's wonderful caregivers, especially Janet Runyon, Sarah Runyon, and Crystal Dexter, who provided Seaford with outstanding care in the last months of his life.

