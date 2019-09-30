Sharon Harper

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barton Chapel Church
Apple Grove, WV
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Rush Fork Community Church
Rush Fork, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Rush Fork Community Church
Rush Fork, WV
View Map
Obituary
APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Sharon Avis (Hardway) Harper, 79, of Apple Grove, W.Va. died on Sept. 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sept. 30, 2019 at Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Rush Fork Community Church, Rush Fork, W.Va. There will be a one hour visitation from noon- 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the McGlothlin Cemetery, Rush Fork.

Wilson–Smith Funeral Home is serving the Harper family.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
