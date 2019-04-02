PATRIOT — Shenie Burnett, 94, of Patriot, went home to be with her Lord, on April 1, 2019 at Genesis Hospice in Zanesville.

Shenie was born on February 20, 1925 in Gallia County, daughter of the late Marshall and Mary Jane Fry Sheets. She was retired from the U.S. Post Office and was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. Shenie graduated from Gallia Academy High School.

Shenie was married to Luther Burnett, and he preceded her in death in 1984. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Atha; sisters, Audrey Hedrick and Lena Belle Williams; and a brother, Coleman Sheets.

She is survived by a son, Scott (Kristy) Wood of Newark; five grandsons, Christopher Wood, Rusty Wheeler, Jeremy Wood, Corey Wood, and Nick Wood; one granddaughter, Krystal Wood; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Shenie will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastors Jim Holman and Arland King officiating. Her burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Shenie's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Donations can be made online at alzfdn.org or checks can be mailed to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

