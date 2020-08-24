1/
Shirley Jordan
THURMAN — Shirley Ann (Vance) Jordan, 71, Thurman, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Arbors of Gallipolis following an extended illness. She was born December 8, 1948 at Williamson, W.Va., daughter of the late Homer Vance and Viola Sturgeon Vance. She married Lonnie Jordan June 26, 1982 at Ewington, Ohio and he survives.

Also surviving are brother Vernal Vance, Vinton, Ohio, sister Nina (James) McCarty, Wilkesville, Ohio and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother Larry Vance.

Shirley attended several area churches where she played guitar and sang for worship services.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton, Ohio with Pastor Denver McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Pine Cemetery near Rio Grande, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

In accordance with CDC guidelines social distancing protocols will be observed, and face masks or will be required.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mccoymoore.com.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
