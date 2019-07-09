MARION — Stacy Dawn Mills, 36, passed away in Marion, on July 4, 2019.

Stacy was born on January 20, 1983 to Jeffrey Clagg and Teresa (Skeen) Crabtree in Gallipolis, Ohio. She was preceded in death by an uncle, John Clagg.

Stacy is survived by husband, Joshua Mills, and their beloved children, Samarah Dawn and Clayton Alan; parents, Jeff (Jane) Clagg and Teresa (Eric) Crabtree; parents-in-law, Andy (Sandy) Mills; grandparents, Lewis (Lillian) Clagg and Rosadeen Skeen; grandparents-in-law, David (Barbara) Sexton; siblings, Ronnie (Martha) Clagg, Ashley Clagg, Whitney Clagg, Aaron Price, Krystle (Nic) Barnett, Jillian Massie, Timber Goelling, and Drew Steger; brother/sisters in-law, Brian Mills, Veronica (Jeromy) Crabtree, and Sonita Mills; uncle, Therill (Tammy) Clagg, aunts, Cheryl (Chris) Wintz and Ashley Clagg; aunt/uncle-in-law, Ida Evans, Resa (Ronnie) Hill, David (Sheri) Sexton, and Dale Sexton; and many extended family members.

Stacy was a devoted, loving wife and mother who adored her children. Stacy was a blessing to her family. She was a kind soul and readily shared her kind heart with every person who was fortunate to know her. She loved children and would visit the elderly often. She remembered significant days in loved ones' lives and never forgot to call, give a gift, or make a homemade cake. She gave love freely and unconditionally. She was happiest when in service to others. She made the world a better place, and she will be greatly missed.

The pallbearers are Ronnie Clagg, Aaron Price, Drew Steger, Jimmy Clagg, Jeromy Crabtree, Jeremy Sexton, Jason Sexton, and David Sexton. The honorary pallbearers are Andy Mills and Levi Wintz.

Friends may call Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Willis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Dave Bussell officiating. Burial will follow at the Centenary Cemetery.

