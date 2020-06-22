Stanley Lusher

UPPER ARLINGTON — Stanley David Lusher, age 80, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home in Upper Arlington. He was born on April 19, 1940 in Chillicothe, to the late Rev. Charles W. and Gladys (Sheets) Lusher.

Stanley taught English and history for the Columbus Public Schools for 40 years. He was a longtime member of Mountview Baptist Church in Upper Arlington where he served as a teacher and church leader, and later a member of Dublin Baptist Church. Stanley was an avid genealogist; a lover of all nature; and a bird enthusiast. He was fascinated with history and felt that everyone had an important story he wanted to hear.

Stan will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years Gloria J. (Messenger) Lusher and his three daughters Tamara Lusher, Lindsey Lusher Shute and Julie Lusher Rotherham; his sons-in-law; and his six grandchildren. Stanley is also survived by his three brothers Rev. James Lusher, Dan Lusher, John Lusher; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service (due to COVID-19 precautions) will be held for the family. A livestream video recording will be available. Interment will be held at the Old Mercerville Cemetery, Mercerville. For more information and the service livestream link visit schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.