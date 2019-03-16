PATRIOT — Sterling M. Carpenter, 87, of Patriot, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Patriot.

Born on April 8, 1931 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Sterling was the son of the late Leroy and Mary Musselman Carpenter. Sterling was married to Rachel B. Wenger, who preceded him in death on November 26, 2017. He was a general carpenter.

Sterling is survived by his children, Dennis (Ruth) Carpenter of Cataldo, Idaho, Lester (Janice) Carpenter of Shoals, Indiana, Marie (Darwin) Bear of Patriot, Ohio, Philip (Joyce) Carpenter of Molino, Florida, and son-in-law Darvin (Grace) Yoder of Tecpan, Guatemala and Leburn, Kentucky; 29 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren, sister, Laura Mae Krieder of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife Rachel, Sterling was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Sidney Carpenter, and by three children, Marvin Ray, Esther W. (Yoder), and Nelson Lee.

The funeral service for Sterling will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Gallipolis Christian Church, 4486 State Route 588, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will follow in Valley View Mennonite Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 2065 Hannan Trace Road, Patriot, Ohio.

