GALLIPOLIS — Steven D. "Hacksaw" James, 62, of Gallipolis, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Holzer Medical Center Emergency Room.

Born on November 6, 1957 in Gallia County, Steve was the son of the late Marlin F. James and Harriet Haner Martin, who survives him in Gallipolis. Steve was married to Tammy Haley James, who survives him in Gallipolis. He was a former truck driver. Steve loved to hunt and fish with his grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his wife, Tammy James of Gallipolis; mother, Harriet Martin of Gallipolis; sisters, Marlene (Mike) Blazer of Bidwell and Christine (Gary) Hartman of Batavia; son, Robbie James; grandchildren, Jennifer and Alex Maynard, Kirstin James, and R. J. James all of Gallipolis; great grandchild, Aubree Lynn Maynard due to arrive soon; special adopted son, Irvin Yoder of McArthur; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

The funeral service for Steve will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Eblin officiating. Burial will follow in Addison Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral from noon -1 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.