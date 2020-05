Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Summer's life story with friends and family

Share Summer's life story with friends and family

GALLIPOLIS — Summer L. Bias, 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, no public services are planned at this time. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store