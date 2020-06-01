POINT PLEASANT — Susan Gertrude Bowser, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor Chip Bennett officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.



