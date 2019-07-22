GALLIPOLIS — Susan R. Witt, 47, of Gallipolis, died Thursday July 18, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born March 8,972 in Point Pleasant, W.Va., daughter of the late Douglas Witt and Roberta Parsons Witt who survives. Susan worked for many years as a nursing assistant.

In addition to her father, she is preceded by her grandparents, Thomas and Frances Parsons and by an aunt, Wilma Harmond. Susan is survived by her mother, Roberta Parsons Witt of New Haven, W.Va., 2 sons, Dakota McCarthy and Devin Rakes both of Gallipolis, her significant other of 18 years, Frankie Rakes of Gallipolis, an aunt, Linda VanMeter of Mason, W.Va., an uncle, James Parsons of New Haven and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday July 26, 2019 in Graham Cemetery in New Haven with Pastor Charles Hargraves officiating. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home 810 2nd. Ave. Gallipolis on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

