BIDWELL — Tara Christena Dalton Reitmire, 34, of Bidwell, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Born November 19, 1984 in Gallipolis she was the granddaughter of Christina Miller, who survives in Bidwell. She graduated from the Gallia Academy High School in 2003. After high school she then received her Associates of Applied Science in Physical Therapy Assistant Degree. She worked from the Holzer Physical Therapy Department for five years. She attended the Cheshire Baptist Church, and was a devoted wife, and mother.

Tara was one of the sweetest people you would ever meet, she never met a stranger, and was loved by everyone she knew.

In addition to her grandmother she is survived by her husband, Jesse Reitmire, who she married on July 15, 2016 in Palatka, Florida, children, Preston and Zuyleme Reitmire, of the home, her mother, Tammy (L.A.) Guinter, of Palatka, a brother, Austin Purlock, of Palatka and a maternal grandfather, Charles Dalton, of Ohio.

The family would like to thank all of the close friends that has lent a helping hand and went above and beyond for this difficult journey for Tara.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Cheshire Baptist Church, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service at the Church. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is assisting the family.