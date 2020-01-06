VINTON — Thelma Fisher, 92, Vinton, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.

She was born in 1927 in Vinton, the daughter of the late Everett and Cynthia (Perkins) Cardwell. She was a graduate of Vinton High School and Southerland Beauty College, Athens. Thelma was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and the Vinton Alumni Association. She retired after over 50 years as a self-employed beautician.

Thelma is survived by daughters, Leah Jo (Mike) Brown and Gail McCarley; grandchildren: Heather Fisher, Rama McCarley, Melody McCarley and Garrett (Megan) Brown; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Tyler, Audrey, Margo and Marshall and sisters, Linda Guinther and Tina Williams.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Fred Fisher, son, Jay Fisher and siblings: Helen Werry, Pauline Hysell, Marie Cardwell and Ben Cardwell.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, State Route 160, Porter, with Pastors Dan Lampier and Bob Powell officiating. Burial will follow at the Vinton Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made in Thelma's behalf to the Trinity United Methodist Church.

The family expresses thanks to her neighbors and friends who checked on her faithfully while she was home.