CROWN CITY — Thomas E. Jones, age 91 of Crown City, died at home on January 11, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born July 2, 1928. After spending many years in agriculture and as a pig farmer, Tom dedicated the last 30 years of his life to silviculture and his passion for all things trees. He planted and managed thousands of black walnut trees on his property as a memorial to his sons.

Tom is survived by his sisters, Patsy Nolan and Carolyn Jones; close friends, Carolyn, Chip, and Erica Young, Tyler and Jassae Young and their daughters, Hyndrix and Tyler Everleigh; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Many people who worked for Tom, and many friends he made over the years considered him family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Clara, and their sons Richard Edward and Jason Allen, as well as brother Jim and sister Ginny.

Tom donated his body to the Marshall University Human Gift Registry for medical research. There will be no funeral services. A private celebration of life is planned for the spring.