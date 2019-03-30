MIDDLEPORT — Thomas (Monty) Kimes, of Middleport, age 79, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Abbyshire Nursing Center in Gallipolis.

Thomas was born on March 28, 1939, in Hartford, W.Va. to parents Helen Kimes (Kerns) and Kenneth Kimes.

Thomas continued to live in Hartford and graduated from Wahama High School in 1957. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army in which he served for thirty years in the First Infantry Division.

During his career, Thomas served in the Vietnam War (1965-66) and was stationed in Korea, Germany, Vietnam, and other military locations in the United States. Through his lustrous career, he earned a multitude of accolades such as being named a Kentucky Colonel, and an honorary member of the Order of St. Barbara. Upon retirement, Thomas achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

Besides serving his country, Thomas was truly a family man in every sense and made sure to make each of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren feel loved and accepted.

Thomas is proceeded in death by parents, Helen (Kerns) and Kenneth Kimes; and his brother, Bill.

He is survived by his wife, Treva (Lusher); siblings, Dennis Kimes and Stella O'Brian; children, Jesslee Kimes, Mollie Rose, Robert Kimes, and Brian Kimes; 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

At Thomas' request, there will be no visitation or funeral arrangements made.