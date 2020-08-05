1/
Thomas Sayre
GALLIPOLIS — Thomas E. Sayre, 68, of Gallipolis, passed away August 4, 2020 after a long battle with throat cancer. He was the son of Roy and Mary Sayre, who welcomed him in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his half-sister, Mary Alice Deem, and his half-brother, Charles Sayre. His last days were spent in the Ruth Stowers Memorial Hospice Room at Holzer Medical Center.

Tom was a 1970 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, and a member of the United States Air Force, where he served briefly before an injury ended his military career. Tom "The Cigar Man", was a drummer, a scuba diver, an accomplished golf course greenskeeper, and a wonderful friend.

Tom has generously donated his body to the Body Donation Program at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, so that healing and research can continue into the next generation.

He will be fondly remembered by his cousins and close friends as a cheerful, witty, and kind man. His family and friends will celebrate his life Sunday, August 9, 2020, 4-6 p.m. at The Merry Farm in Rodney.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
