BIDWELL — Timothy E. 'Tim' Hardyman, 56, of Bidwell passed away Monday February 4, 2019 at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

Born June 7, 1962 in Portsmouth, he was the son of the late James E. 'Jim' Hardyman and Catherine R. 'Kitty' Kitchen Hardyman whom survives him.

Tim was a former store manager for ParMar, he also worked for many years at Kroger's. He was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of BPOE #107.

Tim is survived by his Mother; Catherine R. 'Kitty' Hardyman of Bidwell; sister; Sheryl (Jeff Chandler) Hardyman of Berea, Ky.; niece; Whitney (Bill Christy) Hardyman of Lexington, Ky.; great niece; Eleanor Christy; and by great nephew; William Christy.

Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home beginning with the Elks Memorial Service and followed by the funeral with Pastors Rick Barcus and Jack Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be the PER's from the Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the PER Scholarship Fund at BPOE #107, PO Box 303 Gallipolis, OH. 45631 in Tim's memory.

