GALLIPOLIS — Timothy Michael Petro, 45, of Gallipolis passed away after a long illness on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Holzer Medical Center Emergency Room.

Born on January 19, 1974 in Huntington, West Virginia, Tim was the son of the late Michael John Petro, Jr. and Brenda Finley Wolford, who survives him in Gallipolis. Tim was a 1992 graduate of Hannan Trace High School and a member of New Beginnings Church in Pike County, Ohio. He loved music and playing guitar. Tim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Tim is survived by his mother, Brenda Wolford of Gallipolis; brother, Chris (Holly) Petro of Gallipolis; nieces, Madison, Morgan, and Mallory Petro of Gallipolis; girlfriend, Ashley Dixson of Waverly; special cousins, Larry Thacker, Jr. of Huntington, West Virginia, Jenny Bowden of North Carolina, and Bobby Thacker of Virginia; step grandmother, Carole Burcham Finley of Cincinnati; uncles, Kenneth Finley and Steve Finley, both of Cincinnati; and aunts, Vickie Finley and Karen Finley, both of Cincinnati.

In addition to his father, Tim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Wolford and special aunt, Cathy Thacker.

A graveside service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

