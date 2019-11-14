GALLIPOLIS — Timothy David Shank Sr., age 50, of Gallipolis, died Sunday November 10, 2019 at his residence. Born October 6, 1969 in Joplin, Missouri, he was the son of the late James Shank and Irene Zulpski Brown who survives. In in addition to his father he was preceded by a grandchild Damon and four Angel Grand Babies.

Timothy was an auto mechanic and a member of the Runescape Endless Realm.

Timothy is survived by his mother, Irene (Danny) Brown; children, Timothy Shank Jr., David (Jenny) Shank, Michael (Kate) Shank, Amber Shank, and Crystal (Bus) White; mothers of his children, Renea Ponce and Carol (Johnny) Shank; girlfriend of 14 years, Cheryl Phillips; brothers, Jacob (Mellissa) Shank and James Shank II; sisters, Dee (David) Tygart and Yvonne Quarles; grandchildren, Shaun, Ethan, Owen, Aaliyah, Axiel, Elena, Ethan, Isabella, and Gabriella. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many long lasting friendships.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Nibert officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family request to make contributions to Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home 810 Second Avenue Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 to help with funeral expenses.

