MILLFIELD — Tina (Hupp) Willis, 52 years old, died at home on Sept. 24, 2019, after a courageous 12 year battle with breast cancer.

Tina has requested no viewing or funeral service. She requested a Celebration of Life, in remembrance of her 52 years of life, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. at Rocky Top Barn located at 15844 Linscott Run Road in Amesville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.