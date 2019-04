PORTLAND — Tommy Douglas Boso, 57, of Portland, Ohio, died at his home with family by his side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home with Preacher Kevin Pitt officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, W.Va.