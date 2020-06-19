Tommy Thompson

PROCTORVILLE — Judge Tommy Lee Thompson, 85, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home. He was born in Gallipolis on July 20, 1934. He is preceded in death by his father, Vonley Clair Thompson, his mother, Cecile Pauline Wallace Thompson, four siblings, Joe Frank Thompson, Lonnie Wallace Thompson, Margret Bess Thompson Wilson and Lean Kathryn Thompson Wion. Surviving are his wife, Erma Lavon Forbes Thompson, two daughters, Leah Kathryn Thompson Walls, Margaret Lynn Thompson Bookman, and two sons, Mark Von Thompson and Matthew Scott Thompson. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Judge Thompson attended Washington Elementary and Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis, graduating in 1952. He immediately served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in 1955. He attended Rio Grande College. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1958 and Ohio State University College of Law (now known as Moritz College of Law) with both an LLB and a Juris Doctorate degree. He was admitted to the Bar of Ohio in 1961, the Ohio State Supreme Court, the United States District Court, Southern District, Eastern Division and the United States Supreme Court.

He was employed with the Franklin County, Ohio Prosecuting Attorney's office from 1961 to 1974, the last four years of which he was the First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Judge Thompson was elected to the Court of Common Pleas, Franklin County, Ohio in 1975 and was re-elected for three consecutive terms. He was the Administrative Judge of that court for eight years. He served on many different committees of the Court. He was a member of the American, Ohio State and Columbus Bar Associations. He was a member of American Judges Association, Lawyers' Club and for several years a member of the Board of Grievance and Discipline of the Ohio Supreme Court. He was a member of the Ohio Common Pleas Judges' Association and served as treasurer for fifteen years and president for years 1990 and 1991. He was also past president and board member of Alvis House, Buckeye Republican Club, president of the Fourth Ward Republican Club and PTA member.

Judge Thompson received many awards and citations for lecturing and teaching at the Judicial College, Columbus Bar Association, Ohio Common Pleas Judges' Association and others. He received the prestigious George Citation for Judicial Excellence and other awards from the Ohio Supreme Court. He participated in the Ohio Center for Law Related Education and student mock trial programs. On two different occasions Judge Thompson held actual felony trials at the Ohio State College of Law. He retired from judicial service in 2007, after which he enjoyed his grandchildren and savored the beauty of southeastern Ohio and its Ohio River. He was a member of University Masonic Lodge #631, Supreme Prince of the Royal Secret of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus, York Rite with the Royal Arch Mason, Red Cross of Constantine and 33 degree, Supreme Council, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA.

A celebration of life service will be held noon, August 1, 2020 at Pomeroy Gun Club, Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.